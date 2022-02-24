‘Big Nate’ Star Bryce Charles Details Her ‘Surreal’ Experience on ‘Fuller House’ (Exclusive)

Bryce Charles can currently be heard voicing the character of Dee Dee Holloway in the Paramount+ animated series . And while she has appeared in various TV series over the years, Charles’ first big TV role came in 2017 when she appeared in the Netflix series Fuller House. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Charles, who was asked about her experience working on the series and if she met Bob Saget, who died recently.

“I actually did not get a chance to meet Bob Saget, unfortunately. But the episode that I did was directed by Dave Coulier, who is Uncle Joey,” Charles exclusively told PopCulture. “And so I got to meet and work with him. I also got to meet John Stamos. He was just there on a whim. He wasn’t in the episode that day, but he was just on set. So that was cool, and he was very gracious. And then, of course, all of the main cast.

“And I grew up watching Full House, so it was really surreal to be on the show, and it was my first television gig and live studio audience. And so there’s the nostalgia of seeing this cast that I grew up watching, and then there’s an audience. The audience felt familiar to me because I come from musical theatre. I have a BFA in Musical Theatre and that’s where I am pretty comfortable. And so I was like, ‘Okay, you’re on stage. This is just, you’re performing and it’s a live show.’ And so it ended up being really fun, the energy was great, and they were all so gracious and kind. And yeah, they truly are a family.”

Charles appeared in Episode 14 of Season 3 of Fuller House, which is titled “Surrogate City.” She plays the role of Mindy, who is a candidate to be the surrogate mother for the baby of Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch).

After her appearance on Fuller House, Charles went on to appear in a couple of episodes of Black-ish in 2018. She also appeared in Tales of the City, Teachers, Atypical and the mini-series Nightmare Time. According to her IMDB bio, Charles is currently filming a new TV series Scroll Wheel of Time.