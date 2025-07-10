‘Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff Officially Ordered to Series — But It Won’t Be on CBS

A new Big Bang Theory series is officially coming – but not on CBS.

As HBO Max rebrands yet again, one of the first official orders of business was ordering Stuart Fails to Save the Universe to series.

The new series, which has been in the works for months, comes from Warner Bros. Television. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe was the reported title back in March, confirming that the series would be centering on Kevin Sussman’s comic book store owner, Stuart Bloom. Sussman and fellow Big Bang co-stars Lauren Lapkus and Brian Posehn had signed new deals at Warner Bros. last fall to potentially reprise their roles in a new spinoff, as well as John Ross Bowie, who later signed his own holding deal.

HBO Max has finally ordered it to series after all these months, marking the third Big Bang Theory spinoff, and fourth overall show in the franchise. Along with Sussman, Lapkus, Posehn, and Bowie will be reprising their roles as Denise, Bert, and Barry, respectively. Co-creators Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady will executive produce Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, which is produced by WBTV and Chuck Lorre Productions.

Per the official logline, “Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well.”

“I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on The Big Bang Theory would have loved, hated, and argued about,” Lorre said. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is certainly on a different level and opens up the TBBT universe for whole new possibilities. It would also be a fun way to bring back other characters, as some other Big Bang stars have expressed interest in returning.

While Stuart Fails to Save the Universe has been ordered to series, it’s unknown when the show will premiere, so fans might still be waiting a long time. Luckily, all seasons of The Big Bang Theory and prequel Young Sheldon are streaming on HBO Max. Season 2 of Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage premieres this fall on CBS.