Major ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Open to Reboot

Six years after The Big Bang Theory ended, one star is open to a reboot.

The CBS sitcom still lives on with prequel spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and the potential upcoming spinoff Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

But it’s never too early to think about the possibility of the original series coming back in some way. Kunal Nayyar, who portrayed particle astrophysicist Rajesh Koothrappali, spoke to The Post about what it’s been like seeing Big Bang live on with Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy, sharing there’s an “entire generation of people who are watching Young Sheldon for the first time, and then they realize there is an entire 12 years of a show after Young Sheldon, so it’s the greatest gift and it was one of the greatest periods of our life, and we are all so lucky to have lived it.”

(Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

That being said, Nayyar has some ideas if The Big Bang Theory were to ever expand beyond its 12 years. “I think we would just be sitting on the couch eating Chinese food like we always have,” he said. “That’s the family, and the family always stays together.”

Considering the series only ended six years ago, it might still be a bit too early to think about a reboot or continuation of some kind, but since Nayyar is interested in it, it’s always possible he’s not the only one. It also probably helped that he had previously reunited with Melissa Rauch on The Night Court and was part of just a few of the TBBT reunions on the now-canceled NBC reboot.

Even if a reboot doesn’t happen anytime soon, there is always a possibility that fans will see their favorite characters soon. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is in development at Max, and if ordered to series, it would star Kevin Sussman, Laura Spencer, John Ross Bowie, and Brian Posehn. It’s unknown if anyone else would be coming back, but a few other stars have expressed interest in reprising their roles in whatever way, shape, or form, such as Kaley Cuoco, who admitted she would “absolutely” play Penny again.

The Big Bang Theory universe is still very much alive and well in the meantime, with the second season of Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage premiering this fall on CBS. All episodes of Big Bang and Young Sheldon are streaming on Max.