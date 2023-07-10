Best Amazon Prime Day Streaming Deals: Get TV Channels for 99 Cents

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you can't get enough streaming content, these Prime Day 2023 deals are going to blow your mind.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is tomorrow and the deals are already out in full force. But if you're a streaming junkie who enjoys the latest releases of your favorite reality shows, television series, documentaries and latest films, then you should know that Amazon has an offer (or ten) for you: popular channels available on Prime Video for only $0.99 a month. Save big on MGM+, Paramount+, AMC+, Starz, Britbox, Cinemax, PBS Masterpiece, Hallmark Movies and so much more. That's what you'll get with Prime Video Channels.

Prime Day 2023 deals at Prime Video Channels

Discover the power of Prime Video Channels, which is exclusively for Prime members. Say goodbye to cable and hello to limitless entertainment options with over 100 channels to choose from. The best part? You have the ultimate control to add or remove channels at your convenience, making it easier than ever to curate your perfect streaming experience. Canceling is a breeze too, so you can switch things up whenever you want.

Prime Video Channel deals for Amazon Prime Day

If you prefer streaming platforms to cable, check out these deals on Prime Video Channels ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Music and MGM+ bundle

(Photo: MGM+)

For three months, you can get both Amazon Music and MGM+ for only $1 a month. Enjoy ad-free music streaming, top podcasts, offline listening and unlimited skips on Amazon Music while you get critically acclaimed original series and blockbuster films with MGM+. It's the ultimate entertainment package at your fingertips, and for three months, you'll only pay a buck.

After that, Amazon Music will renew at $9 a month and MGM+ will renew at $6 a month.

Amazon Music and MGM+ bundle, $1 a month for three months

There's more where that came from when it comes to all the great deals on Prime Video Channels. Here are the other options available:

Paramount+

(Photo: Paramount+)

Paramount+ offers family-friendly viewing options from Nickelodeon, CBS and the rest of the Paramount and Viacom library. You'll also get content from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, the Smithsonian Channel and more. Watch shows like 1883, Star Trek: Discovery, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Big Nate, Tulsa King and The Stand, or enjoy exclusive movies like Jackass Forever, The In Between and Scream -- not to mention, live news and live sports.

Right now, get a 50% discount for two months.

Paramount+, $6 a month for two months and then $12 a month

AMC+

(Photo: AMC+)

Indie movie lovers rejoice -- an AMC+ membership includes Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited in its plan. Plus, acclaimed original series from AMC like Mad Men and The Walking Dead. You can get 50% off for two months thanks to Amazon's latest deals with Prime Video Channels.

AMC+, $4 a month for two months and then $9 a month



