You Can Watch 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' on Amazon Prime Video Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mamma mia! The top-grossing movie of 2023 so far is now available on Prime Video. Here's how to get a digital or physical copy.

Calling all Super Mario fans. Get ready to power up your movie collection because Amazon is launching "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on digital format. Join Mario, our the eponymous hero from Nintendo's iconic Super Mario video games, as he leaps onto the big screen and makes this film a smashing success. So far, it's raked in over a billion gold coins at the box office. If you haven't had the chance to catch this epic video game adventure in theaters, fear not -- it's still playing. But why wait when you can bring the action-packed excitement home?

Watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" today:

Starring Chris Pratt as Mario, Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Charlie Day as Luigi, this movie brings Nintendo magic to life. Join our heroes as they embark on a mission to save the Mushroom Kingdom from Bowser, with Donkey Kong, Toad and Mario Kart racing adding to the excitement. Whether you're a die-hard Nintendo fan or new to these iconic characters, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" guarantees a blast for all. Black's Bowser even sings a memorable piano ballad about Princess Peach.

By buying "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" now in either digital or physical format, you'll secure your warp pipe straight to the heart of the Mushroom Kingdom. Picture it: your own personal theater experience, right at your fingertips, as you watch Mario and his pals battle Bowser, rescue Princess Peach and save the day. This animated family-friendly film is sure to delight fans of all ages. Watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" today and get ready to be transported to a magical realm where wonder and excitement await. Let's-a go!

How to watch 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' right now

(Photo: Universal Studios)

The best place to get "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is at Amazon, especially since the digital version is the only one currently available for on-demand viewing. You can get a hard copy that will be delivered at the end of 2023, or a digital copy right now that will stay in your Prime Video library forever. There are so many options on Amazon, too. The digital formats are available in standard definition, high definition or ultra-high definition, while the hard-copy formats are available in Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K. Don't miss out on all the video game nostalgia from this Nintendo Classic.

Watch the digital copy of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Prime Video, $30

Pre-order a 4K copy of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Amazon, $30

Pre-order a Blu-Ray copy of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Amazon, $25

Pre-order a DVD copy of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Amazon, $20

Stream 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' on Peacock

The date has yet to be released but "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will eventually stream on Peacock. There's a wealth of content on Peacock, including sports, movies and series. The Premium plan is $5 a month while the Plus plan is $10 a month. If you prefer streaming content, Peacock is one of the best deals out there.

Watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Peacock on its release day, $5 and up

The best TV deals right now

Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home so you can watch the latest shows, Oscar-nominated movies, sports and more? Keep reading to check out the best deals on TVs.

(Photo: Samsung)

Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home so you can watch the latest shows, Oscar-nominated movies, sports and more? We've rounded up some great deals for the latest in high-quality TV technology.

Related content: