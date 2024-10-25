‘Beef’ Receives Season 2 Renewal at Netflix with Oscar Isaac Among New Cast

Beef is getting a second serving at Netflix with a stacked cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy-winning series has officially been renewed for Season 2. Additionally, the anthology series will consist of Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny leading the cast for Season 2. Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung is also part of the cast. Details on roles are being kept under wraps. The season will also have just eight 30-minute episodes as opposed to Season 1’s 10 episodes.

Season 2 will see a young couple that “witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.” As of now, a premiere date for Season 2 has yet to be announced, but once filming kicks off, it’s likely more details will follow.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A second season of Beef is no surprise. The dramedy, which premiered in April 2023, swept the 75th Emmys and the 81st Golden Globes. The first season, which centered on two strangers whose involvement in a road rage incident escalated into a prolonged feud, starred Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, and Patti Yasutake. Creator Lee Sung Jin previously told THR he was “constantly writing stuff down” for potential ideas.

“I think Beef will, just by its title, always have [conflict] simmering underneath, but in terms of what the other layers could be, that’s something that I’d really need to take some time and see deep inside what wants to come out,” Jin said. He will remain as showrunner for Season 2 and executive producer alongside Yeun, Wong, and Jake Schreier. A24 produces Beef.

Beef is the latest Netflix series to be renewed. The streamer just picked up romance drama Virgin River for a record-breaking seventh season. Kristen Bell and Adam Brody-led rom-com Nobody Wants This was also just renewed for a second season, while The Night Agent was renewed for Season 3 ahead of Season 2, which is set to premiere in 2025. Even though Netflix continues to cancel shows, there are still some lucky ones that are able to make it another season, and luckily, Beef is one of them.

More information on Beef Season 2 should be released in the coming months, but the wait will surely be worth it. The first season is streaming on Netflix.