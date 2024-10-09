'The Night Agent' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

The Night Agent is already making a comeback. Months before Season 2 is set to premiere, TVLine reports that Netflix has renewed the thriller for a third season. Production is set to kick off later this year in Istanbul and will resume in New York in the new year. The renewal is not so surprising, even if it is super early. When the series premiered in March 2023, it became the third-most-viewed debuting series on Netflix in the first four days and was renewed for a second season within a week.

Starring Gabriel Basso as the titular character, the series centers on FBI Agent Peter Sutherland, who is thrown into a conspiracy about a mole at the highest levels of the United States government. Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D.B. Woodside, Hong Chau also star in the series created by Shawn Ryan.

(Photo: The Night Agent. (L to R) D.B. Woodside as Erik, Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington in episode 106 of The Night Agent. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 - Netflix)

Season 2 will see Amanda Warren, Brittany Snow, Teddy Sears, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, and Berto Colon joining the cast. Per Netflix, the new season will focus on the Night Action organization propelling Peter into a "world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply." As of now, a premiere date has not been confirmed, but it will be sometime in early 2025 on Netflix. The wait will be worth it, especially if it means that much more The Night Agent will be on the way once the season has come and gone.

Production on the second season completed in June, so it's hard to predict if it will set up the third season at all. Especially with the way that Netflix has been canceling shows, it's never certain if a show is safe until it's been renewed or even canceled. There was also no telling if and when Netflix was going to announce a third season pickup, but it's likely not many saw it happening before Season 2 premiered.

Even though Season 3 of The Night Agent is happening, there's no guarantee it will be happening any time soon. Season 2 will be premiering about two months after Season 1 aired, and if the pattern stays the same, it's possible the third season won't be here until at least 2027. However, with production starting soon, that is a good sign. However long it takes, the wait will certainly be worth it.