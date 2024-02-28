Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal Eyed for 'BEEF' Season 2 on Netflix

There is more BEEF coming to Netflix, according to a report by Deadline. The outlet heard rumors that BEEF Season 2 is in development and that Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway are in talks to star. Sources also said that Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny are under consideration for roles in the show.

BEEF was perhaps the biggest Netflix original series of 2023, so it's no surprise that another installment is on the way. Back in April, series creator Lee Sung Jin told Rolling Stone that he had "three seasons mapped out in my head currently," but at the time Netflix had not ordered more episodes. According to Deadline, another season is finally in development with a story revolving around two feuding couples, played by Melton, Spaeny, Hathaway and Gyllenhaal. There was no mention of Ali Wong and Steven Yuen reprising their roles for the show, though that was in the plans that Jin mentioned last year.

"There are a lot of ideas on my end to keep this story going," he said at the time. "I think should we be blessed with a Season 2, there's a lot of ways for Danny and Amy to continue. I have one really big general idea that I can't really say yet, but I have three seasons mapped out in my head currently."

So far, BEEF Season 2 is still entirely hypothetical with no deals finalized or even a formal announcement from Netflix. However, insiders say that things have moved pretty far in the pre-production phase – nearly all of the season's scripts have been through at least one draft, and if everything gets approved the studios are prepared to begin work as soon as late summer of 2024. That would mean the show would likely premiere sometime in 2025.

Renewing BEEF should be a no-brainer after the show's stellar performance throughout award season. It was a critical darling last spring and voters remembered it when the Primetime Emmys came around, granting eight statues to the series including the award for Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series. Wong and Yuen both won Emmys and Jin won for writing and for directing. The show also won big at the Golden Globes, the Producer's Guild Awards and most recently at the Spirit Awards, where Jin joked that he had underestimated how good it feels to win, and he will miss that feeling.

BEEF Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Stay tuned for news on a potential second season as soon as it becomes available.