'Attack of the Show!' Reboot Renewed for Another Season

G4TV's wild variety program Attack of the Show! will be back with new episodes! After the series premiered in late November as a reboot of the original Attack of the Show!, and as the reboot's first season draws to a close, Attack of the Show! has been renewed for another season, and fans won't have to wait very long for a new batch of episodes.

The season renewal was subtly confirmed this week when the official G4 Twitter account released this week's schedule on Monday. Along with new episodes of titles including Smosh and Kickback, as well as the return of Name Your Price and premiere of the new series Hey, Donna!, the schedule revealed that Attack of the Show! is set to air its season finale on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. ET. In a follow-up tweet, though, G4 assured fans of the comedy, "don't worry, [Attack of the Show!] returns in two weeks!"

It's a big week for G4 highlighted by the return of Name Your Price & series premiere of @TheWillNeff's Hey, Donna! pic.twitter.com/2mfMkAsBNJ — G4 (@G4TV) August 8, 2022

Attack of the Show! is a reboot of the original series of the same name, which ended in early 2013, just prior to the end of the network's original run on Nov. 30, 2014. As G4TV relaunched in November, it brought with it reboots of fan-favorite series, including Attack of the Show! and Xplay, which had been flagship series during its original run. Attack of the Show features segments on pop culture, video games, and movies and is hosted by Kevin Pereira.

Throughout its first season run, the Attack of the Show! reboot has had a stellar performance, drawing plenty of eyes and also generating plenty of social media commentary. The reboot features an ensemble cast, including returning original host Kevin Pereira, Kassem G, Fiona Nova, Gina Darling, Will Neff, and Austin Creed.

Attack of the Show! Airs its Season 1 finale on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. ET. It is set to return with new episodes, or its second season, in two weeks, or on Wednesday, Aug. 24, however, that date has not been confirmed. The series previously aired on Thursdays before moving to Wednesdays, and it is unclear if its 7 p.m. Wednesday timeslot will hold for Season 2. Episodes air live on Twitch and YouTube Thursdays at 5 p.m. ET. Edited versions are later shown on G4TV's linear cable channel, YouTube TV and G4 Select, the network's Pluto TV channel. The show also has three spinoffs, Vibe Check, Fresh Ink, and The Loop, which can also be found on G4's platforms.