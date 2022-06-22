Comedy TV Show Taking Unexpected Hiatus

One of television's best comedy shows will be taking a much-deserved break. G4TV's wild variety program, Attack of the Show!, is taking a two-week hiatus following its June 23 episode. This respite will be the show's first since G4 officially relaunched in November 2021. The minds behind the series have produced a weekly show ever since that relaunch date, and they were also producing segments for the pre-launch programs G4 Beach House and B4G4 before that. Needless to say, the AOTS! team needs some time to recharge.

The news was revealed by Vanessa Guerrero, AOTS! creative producer and writer, on the June 14 episode of show's spinoff talk show Attack of the Show: Vibe Check. "Attack of the Show! is going to be taking a quick break at the end of June and early July," Guerrero said. "It's just for two weeks and we'll be right back. And it is just a rest break because we cannot keep bending [co-host Kassem G's] neck around the way that we do without giving the man a chance to sleep."

Co-host Fiona Nova, who is also prepping her short film Je t'aime, Julie, echoed Guerrero's sentiments that the crew needs a rest. "I want to say that, thank God we have this break," Nova, who helms the show's "The Feed" segments. "We have not stopped since November. As much as we love to do the show, it takes a lot of energy out of us and having this break will actually help us, you know, perform to our best."

Guerrero went on to reiterate that only the "circus show" in the AOTS! franchise is taking a break and "you still have Fresh Ink, you still have Vibe Check, everything else is continuing as it was." Attack of the Show! host Kevin Pereira also shared the news of the pause on the June 16 episode of the series.

One person who seemed to have a problem with the break was the crew's fellow co-host Gina Darling. On Vibe Check, Darling jokingly asked, "My birthday's in July, so you're telling me that I only get two Attacks on my birth month?"

The Attack of the Show! reboot has been on a roll since premiering in the fall alongside a revamped version of Xplay. New episodes air live on Twitch and YouTube Thursdays at 5 p.m. ET. Edited versions are later shown on G4TV's linear cable channel, YouTube TV and G4 Select, the network's Pluto TV channel. The show also has three spinoffs, Vibe Check, Fresh Ink and The Loop, which can also be found on G4's platforms.