G4TV is officially back, and along with it are two of its classic shows, rebooted for a whole new audience. The network’s original run ended on Nov. 30, 2014, with its flagship shows, Xplay and Attack of the Show!, ending in early 2013. Now the network has relaunched as a hybrid outlet, airing content on a linear channel, as well as Twitch and YouTube. Luckily for fans of the original network’s programming, both Xplay and AOTS are both back, as well.

Per G4TV’s official stream schedule, Xplay will stream live versions of its shows twice weekly on Twitch/YouTube at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays. Attack of Show! airs Thursdays at 7 p.m. ET. AOTS is also getting two spinoffs: Attack of Show: Vibe Check (Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ET) and the interview-based Attack of the Show: The Loop (Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET). Edited-for-cable versions will air on the main TV channel, and those dates/times can be found by checking your local listings (via Verizon Fios, Cox, and Xfinity TV). Archived versions of the shows, as well as various segments, are available on G4’s YouTube channel to watch at any time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Xplay features the return of host Adam Sessler alongside a cast of incredibly knowledgeable and hilarious group of co-hosts, including Indiana “Froskurinn” Black, Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil and Corey “The Black Hokage” Smallwood. AOTS is getting a similar treatment, with host Kevin Pereira being joined by Kassem “Kassem G” Gharaibeh, Gina Darling, Will Neff and Fiona Nova. Other personalities joining in on the fun in other capacities include Austin Creed (a.k.a. WWE Superstar Xavier Woods), Ovilee May, Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez and Code Miko.

Fans of the initial G4 incarnation can also enjoy classic episodes of Ninja Warrior, which are airing daily on the cable network. However, there are also several new shows joining the fold such as Boosted and Dungeons And Dragons Presents: Invitation to Party. Boosted is a comedic update show taking on the world of e-sports, while Invitation to Party is TV’s first-ever tabletop gaming show and features G4 talent playing D&D. Another program joining the G4TV family is Scott the Woz, which is a broadcast version of Scott Wozniak’s YouTube series of the same name.

This relaunch was kicked off with a special entitled G4’s Catastrophic Launch Spectacular, which gave a sample of the new/returning shows and talent. It also follows 2020’s A Very Special G4 Reunion Special, which saw original talent like Sessler, Pereira, Oliva Munn and Morgan Webb get back together to reminisce and act out some comedic bits. All year, the network soft-launched with a series of streams under the titles B4G4 and G4 Beach House, in addition to various sketches and Xplay-style reviews and discussions on YouTube.