YouTube TV Adds New Channels

The YouTube TV channel line-up expanded to include The Weather Channel and others owned by Byron Allen's Allen Media Group. G4, which mostly focuses on video games, also joined YouTube TV. The Google-owned YouTube TV is a premium offering beyond the usual YouTube membership. It is a streaming service with live television, on-demand video, and DVR and costs $64.99 per month. Google offers a two-week free trial, and the first month will cost $14.99. A basic subscription includes local ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox stations, AMC, Cartoon Network, ESPN, Discovery, the Disney Channel, Comedy Central, FX, Hallmark Channel, MSNBC, Fox News, MTV, and many more. HBO, MLB.TV, Showtime, Cinemax, Starz, and Hallmark Movies Now are among the add-on networks available. There is also a collection of Sports Plus Add-On Networks. Scroll on to see the newest channels joining YouTube TV.

G4 (Photo: G4TV) G4, now owned by Comcast Spectacor, launched in 2002 as a network focusing exclusively on video game programming. The channel shuttered in 2014, but a revival was announced in July 2020. G4's second incarnation launched in November 2021, with Attack the Show!, Ninja Warrior and Xplay in the lineup. "Our fans have been asking, and we're thrilled to join YouTube TV and deliver our premium linear entertainment to their audience," Umar Hussain, Vice President of Content Distribution and Partnerships at G4, said. "As we continue to expand our presence everywhere to fans and gamers, the addition of YouTube TV will give the network and our partners a valuable vMVPD entry point for our highly-engaged audience on the digital forward, innovative service."

The Weather Channel The Weather Channel has long been a staple of basic cable, and now it will be available on YouTube TV. The channel is owned by Allen Media Group, which acquired it from NBCUniversal and its partners in 2018. "All of our Allen Media Group properties are growing at an unprecedented rate, and our partnership with Google is a key step in our continued global transformation," Allen said in January, reports Next TV. "By leveraging Google's technology, distribution, marketing, ad sales platforms, enormous capital support, and expertise, Allen Media Group will seamlessly build and enhance our reach and revenue worldwide."

Comedy.TV Allen's Entertainment Studios Network umbrella includes seven other networks beyond The Weather Channel. The shows on his Comedy.TV network include Funny You Should Ask, Comics Unleashed, Mr. Box Office, and The First Family. Comedy.TV will have to compete with Comedy Central for YouTube TV subscribers.

Recipe.TV Recipe.TV is Allen's cooking network. Julie Neis, Catherine Fulvio, and Katie Parla host shows on the network. Food Network is available on YouTube TV, so Recipe.TV might have trouble attracting viewers.

Justice Central Justice Central is a one-stop-shop for courtroom shows. The featured judges on the network are Gloria Allred, Mablean Ephraim, Glenda Hatchett, Karen Mills-Francis, Christina Perez, and Kevin Ross.