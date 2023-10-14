All-Star Apple TV+ Series Canceled After Two Seasons

Another Apple TV+ series bites the dust. TVLine exclusively reports that star-studded killer comedy The Afterparty has been canceled after two seasons. Both seasons centered on a different self-contained murder mystery with a brand new cast, aside from leads Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao. News of the cancellation comes just over a month after Season 2 wrapped, which followed a groom who is found murdered at his own wedding.

Created by Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the first season of the murder mystery also starred Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, and Dave Franco. It revolved around a high school reunion. Season 2 saw John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu trying to solve the murder. Even despite the talented cast, it seems like it just wasn't enough.

Showrunner Chris Miller told GamesRadar+ in August that there was still "a lot in store, and we have a lot of plans." So it sounds like they weren't even planning for the series to end. It currently has a 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which makes the cancellation even more surprising. As of now, there isn't a public reason as to why Apple TV decided to cancel The Afterparty. It's possible the series will be shopped around elsewhere, so there's always the chance that fans will be able to attend another afterparty in the future. And maybe on a different platform.

The Afterparty initially premiered in January 2022 and became an instant hit. It only took two months for Apple TV+ to renew the series and give it two more episodes than the first season. In January 2023, executive producer Katie Miller announced during an Instagram Live that a third season had entered development. The Season 2 finale even ended with a teaser for the third season featuring yet another murder at an afterparty. Not only that, but it was for the premiere of a movie based on the events of the first season, which would have made it a pretty good season. Hopefully, this won't be the end.

The Afterparty's cancellation comes not long after Apple TV+ canceled City on Fire in August. The streamer canceled two shows in July and quietly canceled Suspicion back in 2022. A reboot of the classic movie Metropolis was also in the works at Apple, but that was also canceled over the summer. Streamers and networks alike have been harsh when it comes to cancellations and renewals, with a lot of them trying to cut costs or rebrand. While there is still much to look forward to on Apple TV+, it's a disappointment that The Afterparty will no longer be premiering new episodes. It just proves that no show is safe, no matter how sure a renewal may be.