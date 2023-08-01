Apple TV+ Cancels Series After 1 Season

Apple TV+ has canceled drama-thriller series Suspicious after just one season. Deadline reports that the show, which was a remake of the Israeli series False Flag, was actually quietly canceled roughly a year ago. The 8-episode series debuted back in February 2022.

Suspicion follows five people whose lives are turned upside down after being suspects in the kidnapping and disappearance of Leo Newman (Gerran Howell), the son of an American media mogul Katherine Newman (Uma Thurman). The show's main cast features Kunal Nayyar, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Angel Coulby, Lydia West, Clare Perkins, and Noah Emmerich. Additional stars include Tom Rhys Harries, Robert Glenister, Jennifer Ehle, and Karl Johnson.

Ahead of the show's premiere, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Emmerich about his role as FBI Agent Scott Anderson, a character he says was "out of his element." Emmerich explained, "You know, I think what's interesting about this particular character is that he's out of his element. He's not empowered to be in charge like he normally is."

"He's in London as a visitor. So he's confronted with his own impotence contextually, and also with a very different approach to law enforcement or to interrogation, that the British have is very different from the American approach," he continued. "So his sort of frustration and learning curve is an interesting thing to find someone at that point in their career, very well established, very autonomous, but all of a sudden, sort of somehow neutered, it was, I thought that was an interesting dynamic for the character.

Over the years, Emmerich has portrayed law enforcement characters in a multitude of film and TV show projects. So much so that he jokes, "I don't know if I'm really an FBI agent or if I'm an actor it's become blurry at this point." He then admitted that there have been times he's had to catch himself from forgetting they are all just roles.

"You know, there have been moments along the way where I've lost touch with my real identity," Emmerich explained. "I was shooting a movie called Pride and Glory, a cop movie, and there was a time in there where I started to really feel like I was a cop. I would walk down the streets of New York and I would see a policeman and I'd expect him to salute me cause I outranked him. I realized I needed to take a break from police work."