'The Afterparty' Season 2: Returning and New Cast Members Revealed

The Afterparty is returning for a new season with new cast members. According to Deadline, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao will return to the Apple TV+ series along with Tiffany Haddish. They will be joined by a new cast, including Elizabeth Perkins (Sharp Objects), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Anna Konkle (PEN15), Jack Whitehall (Jungle Cruise) and Vivian Wu (Away). The second season will focus on a murder at a wedding. Richardson and Chao will reprise their roles of Aniq and Zoe, respectively, and they will try to solve the case with Haddish who will reprise her role as Detective Danner.

"I don't know what's going to happen but what I do know is I'm really, really, really excited about it," Haddish said at Deadline Contenders TV earlier this month. "I've been doing even more studying. I've been watching [the true crime series] Snapped and The First 48, and I even did some actual studying when I was in Georgia – we all heard about that!"

Haddish continued: "I'm a big cop person. I've dated police, I've been arrested by police. I watch the police all the time. I've been watching them since ChiPs. I've studied the genre very well. I think I know it like the back of my hand. They drive up and down my street all the time."

Season 1 of The Afterparty premiered in January and earned strong reviews. The season took place at a high school reunion and one of the classmates, Xavier (Dave Franco) was murdered. Each episode showed "a different character's perspective" of what happened that night. PopCulture.com spoke to Chao in January and explained why she loves her character.

"We don't just share the name," Chao told PopCulture. "I studied art pretty seriously in high school. I was in this like studio art program that my mom actually ran for three years. And my sister also studied under her. And then my parents are both visual artists. ... My dad ran the glass department at RISD, which is the school that Zoe goes to in the show." In Season 1, Richardson, Chao and Haddish starred with Franco, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Illana Glazer and Jamie Demetriou.