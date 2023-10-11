Lionel Messi's Docuseries 'Messi Meets America' Now Streaming on Apple TV+

When Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami of Major League Soccer (MLS) it drew a buzz across the country. And now, Apple TV+ is taking a closer look into the soccer superstar's life in the United States with the new documentary series Messi Meets America. The series features six episodes with the first three now available on the streaming service. The next episode is set to premiere on Nov. 1, and the remaining episodes are currently in production.

"After over twenty unforgettable and record-breaking years of excellence between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, and winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with the Argentina national football team, Leo Messi made a landmark decision that forever changed the face of soccer in North America by joining Major League Soccer and Inter Miami CF," the synopsis states. "Now, with unprecedented access to Messi and his new Inter Miami CF family, Messi Meets America takes viewers behind-the-scenes as the greatest player to ever step on the pitch leads his new team to a Leagues Cup title and beyond.

"From selling out record crowds across America at breakneck speed, to his incredible last-minute game-winning goal in his very first match, to moments with Messi and his Inter Miami CF teammates, the series chronicles Leo's immersion in America, the remarkable journey and transformation of Inter Miami CF, and most significantly, the impact he is currently having on soccer in North America as 'Messi Mania' crisscrosses the continent."

Messi Meets America and from Smuggler Entertainment and is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore, Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner. The series is also produced in association with Major League Soccer.

Messi, 36, has played in five MLS games for Inter Mami and has scored one goal. But he has played in seven other games for the squad and has scored 10 goals. Messi comes to Inter Miami after spending nearly two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain. He spent the majority of his club career with Barcelona, being with the team from 2004 to 2021. Messi has played for the Argentina national team since 2004 and has scored 119 goals in 198 competitive and friendly games.