Apple TV+'s Cancellation Streak Continues With Another Show Axed

Apple TV+ is on a roll with cancellations, as City on Fire is the latest victim. Deadline reports that the streamer has opted out of renewing the crime drama for a second season, just less than two months after the Season 1 finale aired. While it's unknown why Apple TV+ didn't give it a Season 2, it's possible that it's due to the fact it hasn't gotten enough hype as some other shows on the streamer. It also has only 39 percent on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes, and ratings have been pretty mixed.

Based on the novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg, City on Fire was created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and centers on the investigation of a woman who is shot in Central Park and the connection the shooting has between a series of fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy real estate family. It starred an ensemble cast that includes Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zuckerman, Xavier Clyde, and Max Milner.

City on Fire's cancellation comes on the heels of another one-season Apple TV+ series that got the ax just recently, Suspicion. Although news just came out about it, it was reported that the cancellation happened about a year ago, and the series debuted in February 2022. The streamer must not like its freshman series because it also canceled one-season series High Desert last month, which starred Patricia Arquette. It's possible Apple TV+ may become the new Netflix, which is notorious for canceling shows, no matter how popular it is, the nature of the series, or how long it's been on.

Whenever a show gets canceled, it's always possible for it to come back, either with a reverse cancellation from its home platform or a pickup on a new network or platform. As of now, there doesn't seem to be anything indicating that the series is being shopped elsewhere, as it was produced by Apple Studios, which could make things a bit harder. The good news is that even though the door was open for a second season in the Season 1 finale, there was no major cliffhanger, so at least fans won't be left with anything big.

Even though City on Fire is canceled, it is still available to stream on Apple TV+. There is also a book that fans can read instead, which would be the perfect alternative, even if it can't be watched.