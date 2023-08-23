All 5 Seasons of a Popular CW Show Are Leaving Netflix in September

The Mikaelsons are officially moving on from Netflix. With a variety of shows and movies coming to Netflix in September, The Originals is among those leaving Netflix in September. The first Vampire Diaries spinoff focused on the original vampire family, the Mikaelsons, in New Orleans. Every once in a while, fans would be happily greeted with TVD cameos and vice versa. Ending in 2018 after five seasons, The Originals will be leaving Netflix on Sept. 6.

The Originals starred an ensemble cast that includes Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gilles, Claire Holt, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, Daniella Pineda, Leah Pipes, and Danielle Campbell. It even spawned its own spinoff, Legacies. That series lasted for four seasons until The CW abruptly canceled it last year, marking the end of the Vampire Diaries franchise.

It's not so surprising that The Originals is leaving Netflix, considering parent series The Vampire Diaries left the streamer last year. It's highly likely that the spinoff will follow in TVD's footsteps and move to Max at a later date. When is unknown, but it shouldn't be too much longer. It seems like a lot of CW shows have been shifting to Max after their time at Netflix comes to an end. It would only make sense for The Originals to join The Vampire Diaries, but fans will just have to wait and see.

Currently, The CW has a deal with Max to stream new shows. However, shows that were under The CW and Netflix's deal prior to the new one would still see new seasons drop on the streamer a week after the finale. Furthermore, the series would stay on Netflix for up to five years after obtaining the final season, according to What's on Netflix. Since The Originals ended in August 2018, the deal is up for the Mikaelsons. Legacies will soon be the last remaining TVD series on Netflix. The last spinoff has until at least 2027 until it has to say goodbye to Netflix and hello to Max.

Since it's unknown when The Originals will find its new streaming home, fans will want to stream it on Netflix before it's too late. There is a good chance it will move to Max afterward, so if you haven't already, I suggest signing up if you want more of Klaus, Elijah, and co. just to be safe.