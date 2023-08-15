Little-Known ABC Show Hits Netflix's Top 10

An ABC series is making its mark on Netflix, but it's not the American ABC. According to Flix Patrol, Australian comedy Fisk, which airs on ABC Television, a.k.a. Australian Broadcasting Corporation, is climbing the charts on the streamer in the U.S. and is currently sitting at No. 8, just above Netflix originals The Witcher and Quarterback. Centering on the life of lawyer Helen Tudor-Fisk, who moves to Melbourne after her career and marriage fall apart, the series stars Kitty Flanagan, Marty Sheargold, Julia Zemiro, Aaron Chen, Debra Lawerence, George Henare, John Gaden, Glenn Butcher, Bert La Bonté, and Colette Mann.

As of now, there are only two seasons of the series that have aired, and only the first season, which consists of just six episodes, are on Netflix. It's unknown when and if the second season will be coming to the streamer, but it's possible that if the numbers hold up, it won't be long. Fisk initially premiered in Australia in 2021 and, as of recently, has a 97 percent Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. International properties are always a hit or a miss, no matter what region you're in or what region it's from, but it seems that Fisk is a hit in the States.

If Fisk continues to do well on Netflix, it's also possible it could find its way to broadcast, especially if the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue. Many networks have had to pull from international imports and acquired programming in order to keep their fall schedules filled since most original scripted series are being held off for midseason or later. While networks do have their fall schedules worked out, it will soon be time to work on midseason, and depending on how things look for Hollywood the next month or so, it's very possible that more delays will happen and networks will have to again look for acquired series, maybe even shows like Fisk.

If people are in the mood for a comedy and something new with not too many episodes, Fisk is definitely the right series. Hopefully, the second season is added soon, but at least the first season is better than nothing. Fisk may not be the ABC series that some might think since there is more than one ABC, but it still seems like a pretty good show and would be a good one to watch if you don't want to take up too much time.