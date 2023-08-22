One of Will Ferrell's Worst Movies Is Coming to Netflix in September

Will Ferrell may have dozens of movies under his belt, but not all of them have been a hit, and a 2009 movie considered to be among the actor's worst is about to be available to stream on Netflix. Land of the Lost, the Brad Silberling-directed science fiction adventure comedy film also starring Anna Friel and Danny R. McBride, is scheduled to hit Netflix on Friday, Sept. 1, meaning subscribers will have the chance to weigh in on the poorly-received movie.

Loosely based on the 1974 Sid and Marty Krofft television series of the same name, Land of the Lost follows scientist Rick Marshall (Ferrell), his assistant Holly (Friel), and survivalist Will (McBride), who find themselves in a fight for survival after they are sucked into a space-time vortex. The group lands in a world populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks, and are forced to rely on the help of a primate named Chaka to survive and find their way back home. The cast also includes Jorma Taccone, John Boylan, Matt Lauer, Ben Best, and Leonard Nimoy.

After debuting on June 5, 2009, Land of the Lost was dubbed a bod office flop, only grossing $68.8 million against its $100 million budget. Worse than that, the movie was also poorly received by both critics and audience members. Land of the Lost only holds a score of 32 out of 100 on Metacritic, meaning "generally unfavorable reviews." On Rotten Tomatoes, Land of the Lost holds a 26% rotten critics score, with a consensus reading, "Only loosely based on the original TV series, Land of the Lost is decidedly less kid-friendly and feels more like a series of inconsistent sketches than a cohesive adventure comedy." The movie performed equally as bad with the audience, who gave it a 32% rotten score.

Unfortunately, the bad things kept coming for Land of the Lost. Piling onto the box office bomb and poor reviews, the movie was received seven Golden Raspberry Award nominations, a parody award show honoring the worst of cinematic "failures." The film was nominated for worst actor (Ferrell), worst supporting actor (Taccone), director (Silberling), screenplay, worst sequel, rip-off or remake, and worst screen couple paired with "any co-star, creature or 'comic riff." It also earned a nomination for worst picture. Land of the Lost won a Razzie in the Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel category.

Land of the Lost will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Friday, Sept. 1. It will join several other of Ferrell's movies currently streaming on Netflix, including the Netflix original film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Kicking & Screaming, and DreamWorks Spooky Stories 2.