'The Vampire Diaries' Finds New Streaming Home Amid Netflix Exit

The Vampire Diaries is about to get a new streaming home! As the hit Nina Dobrev-starring The CW supernatural teen drama approaches its upcoming Netflix exit date, with a warning on its listing reading, "Last day to watch on Netflix: September 3," fans can breathe a sigh of relief, because all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are set to call HBO Max home beginning in September.

According to HBO Max's September 2022 content list, Seasons 1 through 8 of The Vampire Diaries will be available to stream beginning Sunday, Sept. 4, the day after the show's final day on Netflix. This means there will be no lapse in the show's streaming availability. The move to HBO Max also comes as little surprise. In recent months, many The CW shows have made the move from Netflix to the streaming platform, which has been undergoing many confusing changes over the past several weeks. The CW/HBO Max streaming deal has led to everything from Batwoman to Nancy Drew to Walker debuting on the streaming platform.

First debuting on The CW on September 10, 2009, The Vampire Diaries is based on L.J. Smith's book of the same name and follows Dobrev's Elena Gilbert, a high school student in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia who has just lost both of her parents in a car accident. She ends up falling in love with Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley), a 162-year-old vampire. Their relationship grows more complicated when Stefan's brother, Damon (Ian Somerhalder), returns to Mystic Falls.

Along with Dobrev, Wesley, and Somerhalder, The Vampire Diaries also stars Steven R. McQueen as Elena's younger brother Jeremy, Sara Canning as her aunt Jenna Sommers, and Kat Graham and Candice King as Elena's friends, Bonnie Bennett and Caroline Forbes. Zach Roerig, Michael Trevino, Kayla Ewell, and Matt Davis also star, among others. The series ran for 171 episodes over eight seasons before concluding on March 10, 2017.

With The Vampire Diaries' upcoming Netflix exit, The Vampire Diaries Universe's availability is extremely limited. After Sept. 3, only the final season of The Originals and the four seasons of Legacies will be available on Netflix. It is unclear if there are plans for those two titles to soon make their way to HBO Max as well. All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries will be available for streaming on Netflix through Sept. 3, after which the series will move to HBO Max.