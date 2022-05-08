The CW Show Canceled After 7 Seasons

✖

Legends of Tomorrow is officially a thing of the past. It was recently reported that The CW canceled Legends of Tomorrow after seven seasons on the network, per Deadline. The news may come as a shock to fans, especially as the most recent and, now, final season ended on a cliffhanger.

Legends of Tomorrow starred Caity Lotz, Lisseth Chavez, Adam Tsekhman, Tala Ashe, and Olivia Swann. Deadline noted that Lotz, who played Sara Lance/White Canary, was the only original cast member left from Season 1. Unfortunately, Legends of Tomorrow was canceled after Season 7 ended on a cliffhanger. Although, since the characters are a part of the network's Arrowverse, they could pop up in other programs such as The Flash.

Keto Shimizu, Legends of Tomorrow's co-showrunner, issued a statement on social media about the show's cancellation. Shimizu stated, "It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8… We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could."

Legends of Tomorrow wasn't the only show that The CW issued cancellation news for. Fellow superhero series Batwoman was also canceled. The show will come to an end after three seasons on the network. Javicia Leslie, who assumed the role of Batwoman successor Ryan Wilder after Ruby Rose's exit, issued a statement on Instagram about the news. She posted a series of photos and videos from her time on the program, including one in which she snapped a shot of her own Batwoman poster.

"The Most High never ceases to amaze me! I was taught that words have power and we speak our life into existence," Leslie captioned the photos. "Well, I spoke this role into my life, and what an honor it has been to watch it play out exactly how it was meant to Family, this Bat Team is ours.. HERstory was made and it can never be taken." Leslie ended her message by writing directly to the viewers and thanking them for all of their support. She wrote, "And to the fans… WOW… I tear up thinking about all of your messages, tweets, DMs, and letters!! You all reminded me why what we do is soooo important."