Justin Timberlake Starring in Mysterious New Netflix Movie This Fall

Justin Timberlake is starring in a mysterious new Netflix movie this fall, and the film's first trailer is now here. The movie is titled Reptile, and it follows Detective Tom Nichols (Benicio del Toro) a "hardened" investigator who "attempts to uncover the truth" behind "the brutal murder of a young real estate agent." However, "nothing is as it seems," and as he learns more about the case, he begins to dismantle "the illusions in his own life."

In Reptile, Timberlake plays Will Grady, the boyfriend of the murder victim. Grady is one of the main suspects in the crime, though he certainly isn't the only person of interest. The film also stars Alicia Silverstone, whpo plays Del Toro's on-screen wife. Notably, the pair previously starred opposite one another in Excess Baggage (1997). Additional cast members include Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh, Karl Glusman, Sky Ferreira, and Thad Luckinbill. Reptile is directed by Grant Singer, who makes his feature film debut with the project. Singer also wrote the screenplay and story with Del Torro and Benjamin Brewer. Check out the full trailer below.

Speaking to EW about the new movie, Singer said, "I wanted to create this multifaceted sense of deception that was both in the experiences of the characters, as well as in the structure of the storytelling. That was something that excited me." He also revealed that it may have been Del Toro who first mentioned the idea of casting Silverstone.

"We both felt like she would be perfect for the role," Singer said. "And then once we met with her it was very clear that she would bring this character to life in such a unique, interesting, and authentic way. Every time she's on screen, there's something so electric about her, but also with their dynamic, I think, because they have known each other for so long and have worked together." Recalling the pair's on-set reunion, Singer shared, "Reconnecting after so many years, of course that was something that we all talked about. It was a really heartwarming experience, I think."

Finally, offering some perspective on his approach to Reptile, Singer explained, "I didn't want to make something that felt cold and clinical and sterile. I wanted to make something that felt alive and warm and relatable and human, and I think that was certainly an intention of mine to sort of counteract the suspense or the unnerving sense of unease with warmth." Reptile is scheduled to premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7, before streaming on Netflix on Oct. 6.