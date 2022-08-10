'The Vampire Diaries' Is Leaving Netflix

Fans now only have a limited number of days to visit the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia. After being a mainstay on the streaming platform for years, The CW's hit supernatural teen drama The Vampire Diaries is set to leave Netflix next month. Fans heading to the streamer to press play on the series will now find a note warning, "Last day to watch on Netflix: September 3," meaning that all seasons of The Vampire Diaries will exit Netflix at midnight on Sept. 4.

The show's departure, while sad, doesn't come as much of a surprise. In recent months, a number of Warner Bros. Television has pulled a number of its titles from the platform, with the upcoming exit of The Vampire Diaries following the July 1 departure of spinoff series The Originals. Many of these shows -including Batwoman, Nancy Drew, and Walker - have since found a new home on HBO Max following The CW/HBO Max streaming deal, though it is unclear if or when The Vampire Diaries could join that streamer's lineup. At this time, The Originals is not available for streaming on HBO Max.

Following its exit in Netflix's U.S. market, The Vampire Diaries will only be available to stream on Netflix in Australia, India, Italy, and the United Kingdom, though its fate in those regions isn't looking good. According to What's on Netflix, the series is scheduled to exit Netflix in India and Australia on Dec. 31. However, it seems that the series is safe in Italy, and possibly safe in the UK, where the show is up for renewal again on Jan. 1, meaning there is a chance all eight seasons could leave the platform at that time.

The Vampire Diaries originally premiered on The CW in 2009 and is based on L. J. Smith's book series of the same name. The series is set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia a town charged with supernatural history, and follows high school student Elena Gilbert as she falls in love with Stefan Salvatore, a 162-year-old vampire The series ran for eight seasons before concluding in 2017. The series starred Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Steven R. McQueen, Kat Graham, Candice King, and Matt Davis, among others.

The Vampire Diaries was a massive hit, though, and it spun multiple spinoffs, including The Originals, which ran from 2013 until 2018, and Legacies, a spinoff of The Originals that premiered in 2018. The Vampire Diaries will be available for streaming on Netflix through Sept. 3, with all eight seasons leaving at midnight on Sept. 4.