WWE's Braun Strowman Undergoes Major Surgery Amid Injury

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is officially on the shelf for a while. After reports surfaced of Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) being injured, the WWE Superstar confirmed as much on Instagram. He revealed he'd suffered a serious neck injury that required surgery. He underwent the procedure on Thursday and is officially on the "road to recovery."

"Road to recovery starts now!!!! Level one fusion on my c4/c5 vertebrae was in the great hands of [Dr. Andrew M. Cordover] at [Andrews Sports Medicine] was a great experience considering," Strowman wrote alongside a graphic video of the surgery. "Thank you to [WWE] for always taking the up most care of us. This was very scary to find out about having to have done and they were there every step of the way reassuring that I was going to have the best care possible. This will take a little bit of time to heal from. But I assure you ( in the words of the Terminator ) I'll be back!!!! Thank you all in advance for the well wishes."

The "Monster Among Men" returned to WWE in late 2022, rampaging through the men's division, even earning a shot at the WWE Intercontinental title. After losing that bout to Gunter, Strowman transitioned into the tag division, teaming with Ricochet. The two have been a popular act leading to an appearance in the Men's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match against The Street Profits, Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders. The duo was selected to join the WWE Raw roster in the latest WWE Draft, but he hasn't performed on TV since May 1.

How to Watch WWE Raw

WWE Raw airs live each Monday night on USA Network, which is viewable via cable providers or live stream services such as Fubo TV. (Click here for a free trial.) Episodes are available to watch the next day via Hulu and 30 days later via Peacock. Highlights from each episode are uploaded to YouTube in the hours following the live broadcast.