WWE's Braun Strowman Reportedly Injured

One of WWE's biggest Superstars is dealing with an injury. According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is about of action due to an undisclosed injury. Johnson said that Strowman is on the disabled list and won't return in the near future. WWE has reportedly taken Strowman off the board in terms of creative ideas, and one source told Johnson that Strowman may have to have surgery. The last time Stowman competed in WWE was on May 1 when he teamed up with Ricochet to defeat Alpha Academy.

Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) made his WWE (and professional wrestling debut in 2014). He first appeared on the main roster in 2015 as part of The Wyatt Family. In 2016, Strowman began his singles competition run and won his share of big matches, including the Men's Money in the Bank match in 2018, the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2019 and the Greatest Royal Rumble. In 2020, Strowman won the Universal Championship by defeating Goldberg.

On June 2, 2021, Strowman was released from WWE and appeared on independent shows. He returned to WWE in September of last year and teamed up with Ricochet shortly after his return. In an interview with the Toronto Sun last year, Strowman shared his reaction to being released by WWE in 2021.

"It was a very hard pill to swallow because at the end of the day, I realized that I was put on this Earth to be a WWE Superstar," Strowman said. "At first it was a big shock because it was like 'Alright, what am I going to do now?' I didn't want to do anything else."

Strowman, 39, also talked about how the hardships helped him look at all the great things he has in his life."It was a nice opportunity to take a step back and appreciate what I had been blessed in life with and what I had done with this company in the first six years," Strowman stated, per The Sportster. "If you look back, you name it, I did it. I won every title except one. I main evented every pay-per-view, I wrestled everybody under the sun, I sold out every building on this Earth. And when you're on the road every day in a different city, different country, different town, you kind of get blinders on and it's just like driving on the autobahn at 200 miles an hour … you don't realize what's going on in life."