'WWE Raw': Former Universal Champion Returns After Firing

After a sweep of rumors, WWE has welcomed another major Superstar back into the fold. Braun Strowman, a former WWE Universal Champion and Intercontinental Champion, returned to the company on Monday night's episode of Raw, which is currently airing on USA Network. Strowman was released from his WWE contract back in June 2021, to many wrestling fans' surprise. Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, had been a regular main event talent for years and was involved in high-profile programs with Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Shane McMahon just before his firing. He made his presence clearly known on Monday in chaotic fashion. (You can tune in to WWE Raw on USA Network via Fubo TV or another live service.)

Strowman's return was first implied near the top of the show when The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa walked by a turned-over car in the parking lot. (Strowman was often shown displaying feats of strength, such as flipping vehicles, during his initial WWE run.) He then crashed the night's first match, a four-way tag team match involving The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston), Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis), Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) and Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford). He demolished all the competitors, even throughout the show's commercial break. Scroll through to see Strowman's return and how fans felt about the big moment.