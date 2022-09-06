'WWE Raw': Former Universal Champion Returns After Firing
After a sweep of rumors, WWE has welcomed another major Superstar back into the fold. Braun Strowman, a former WWE Universal Champion and Intercontinental Champion, returned to the company on Monday night's episode of Raw, which is currently airing on USA Network. Strowman was released from his WWE contract back in June 2021, to many wrestling fans' surprise. Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, had been a regular main event talent for years and was involved in high-profile programs with Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Shane McMahon just before his firing. He made his presence clearly known on Monday in chaotic fashion. (You can tune in to WWE Raw on USA Network via Fubo TV or another live service.)
Strowman's return was first implied near the top of the show when The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa walked by a turned-over car in the parking lot. (Strowman was often shown displaying feats of strength, such as flipping vehicles, during his initial WWE run.) He then crashed the night's first match, a four-way tag team match involving The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston), Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis), Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) and Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford). He demolished all the competitors, even throughout the show's commercial break. Scroll through to see Strowman's return and how fans felt about the big moment.
BRAUN STROWMAN IS BACK!!!!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UruYvQm6SS— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2022
The reception from viewers on Twitter was a bit mixed. Some were pumped to see a returning Superstar, but others just aren't fans of Strowman as a performer, based on his prior work.
THE MONSTER AMONG MEN is on a path of destruction on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/EG78M5VRWy— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2022
"I can't be the only one who loves seeing Braun Strowman smash things up," one fan tweeted. A second wrote, "The way he moves despite his build is really underrated."
Braun Strowman definitely flipped that car 😂 #WWERaw— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) September 6, 2022
"was never my favourite," a third person tweeted. "however, As long as he's not thrown straight into the main event scene, i can get on board."
RANDOM SPOT BUT 2016 BRAUN IS HERE pic.twitter.com/9VkB5n2Z7o— King Jon 👑 (@KingJon__) September 6, 2022
"This was a very ill placed return," a fourth person commented. "He should've come out during a singles match, not a tag team no 1 contender's match."
Looks like the train tracks are a bit slippery nowadays 🤣
Nonetheless the monster Braun Strowman is back. pic.twitter.com/91VqQiOk4C— Macho T (@ItsMachoT) September 6, 2022
"I do not give an ounce of a s— about Braun Strowman," a very unenthused wrestling fan wrote. "HHH will have to do a miracle for me to care about him."
Braun Strowman is back in WWE and looks absolutely shredded, holy shit.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/igp95pSVec— CONNER 🇨🇦 (@WrestleConner) September 6, 2022
"Seriously, Braun Strowman f—ing rules in the right hands," another person wrote. "He's an instant upgrade in anything WWE has in the Giant department right now ... Stop kidding yourself, this is a monumental W."
WWE Raw airs live each Monday night on USA Network, which is viewable via cable providers or live stream services such as Fubo TV. (Click here for a free trial.) Episodes are available to watch the next day via Hulu and 30 days later via Peacock. Highlights from each episode are uploaded to YouTube in the hours following the live broadcast.