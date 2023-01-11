Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post.

"She said YES!" Ricochet wrote in an Instagram post. "When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them… you keep them close to your heart. Now we are closer than ever. [Samantha Irvin] I love you so much." According to TMZ Sports, Ricochet and Irvin officially became a couple in 2021. The two were recently seen on WWE SmackDown kissing after Braun Strowman put a mistletoe above them.

Ricochet (real name Trevor Mann) has been with WWE since 2018 but has been a professional wrestler since 2003. During his time in WWE, the 34-year-old has won the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, the NXT North American Championship and most recently the SmackDown World Cup. Earlier this year, Ricochet spoke to CBS Sports about his doubts about making it to WWE.

"I wanted to be like Rey Mysterio. I wanted to be like those guys. I wanted to be the Rock, even if it was on a smaller scale in someone's backyard. I wanted to do that," Ricochet said. "I never thought I would be in the WWE. I was just doing it because I liked it. 2010 is when I started going to Japan, and that's when I was like, 'Oh, I can really start making a career out of this.' And again, I didn't even think that I would be in the WWE. I was like, 'I can make a career out of this because there are other places where I can make some money. I'm not going to be in the WWE, but I can still make some money and pay my rent and pay my car payments off of wrestling, which was great."

Irvin (ream name Samantha Johnson) signed with WWE in 2021 as a ring announcer. The 28-year-old started in NXT before moving to the main roster last year. In 2015, Irvin appeared on America's Got Talent and made it to the semifinals.