WWE: The Undertaker Sends Message to Fans After Announcing Retirement

✖

The Undertaker announced on the series finale of The Last Ride he has no intention of getting back in a ring to compete, meaning that he has likely retired from WWE. A number of fans and WWE Superstars showed their appreciation on social media, which led to The Undertaker to send a message to his fans.

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Callaway, went to Twitter and posted a photo of him from WrestleMania 34 while writing "#ThankYou." As of Tuesday afternoon, the tweet has been liked over 170,000 times with over 6,000 comments. Callaway has been with WWE for 30 years and has earned the respect of every Superstar on the roster. The Last Ride took a look at Callaway's last three years as he contemplates leaving pro wrestling while looking for that final great performance.

"If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it," Callaway said on the episode of The Last Ride. "If [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring."

The final match for Callaway was at WrestleMania 36 in April. He took on A.J. Styles in a Boneyard Match and ended up with the win. And while Callaway might be happy with the win, he was more excited about how the match turned out as it was done cinematic style and received positive reviews.

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he stated. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those."

With Callaway being with WWE since 1990, he has won a number of championships. But the one accomplishment that stands out with fans is his WrestleMania record. Callaway won his first 21 WrestleMania matches and finished with a 25-2 record.