WWE Fans Are Emotional After The Undertaker Announces Retirement on 'The Last Ride'

The Undertaker won't be competing in any WWE matches in the foreseeable future. In the series finale of Undertaker: The Last Ride, The Undertaker announced his retirement, saying he will no longer step in a ring for a match. The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Callaway, took on A.J. Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard Match back in April. He hasn't been on WWE TV since other than The Last Ride episodes and appearances on talk shows.

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," Callaway said on The Last Ride. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those."

Callaway, 55, has competed in WWE for 30 years. He's a seven-time world champion and a six-time tag team champion. He's seen and done everything in pro wrestling, but that doesn't mean fans won't miss him. Here's a look at fans reacting to Callaway's announcement.