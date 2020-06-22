WWE Fans Are Emotional After The Undertaker Announces Retirement on 'The Last Ride'
The Undertaker won't be competing in any WWE matches in the foreseeable future. In the series finale of Undertaker: The Last Ride, The Undertaker announced his retirement, saying he will no longer step in a ring for a match. The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Callaway, took on A.J. Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard Match back in April. He hasn't been on WWE TV since other than The Last Ride episodes and appearances on talk shows.
"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," Callaway said on The Last Ride. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those."
Callaway, 55, has competed in WWE for 30 years. He's a seven-time world champion and a six-time tag team champion. He's seen and done everything in pro wrestling, but that doesn't mean fans won't miss him. Here's a look at fans reacting to Callaway's announcement.
The @undertaker has some "thank you"s of his own to give.#ThankYouTaker #TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/FPNvtnUzXI— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2020
After almost 33 years of wrestling, The Undertaker has decided to officially retire
As a wrestling fan, he is one of the most iconic names you can think of as a wrestler. Even people who don't watch wrestling know who The Undertaker is.
Thanks for it all Deadman. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/NuD6fPHNV3— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) June 21, 2020
Everyone at the end of the undertaker documentary. Greatest to ever do it #TheLastRide #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/c0Jdf5wpty— Liam Butler (@LiamLum1994) June 21, 2020
The GOAT has officially retired today. Crazy to think The Undertaker has been in WWE since 1990. Gonna miss this guy man #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/QYMXApAKyN— 🅿️1⃣ (@P1AFC) June 21, 2020
This day actually came! #ThankYouUndertaker you indeed made my childhood awesome! @undertaker pic.twitter.com/MXm7wHfBzR— K. SATHYAPRAKASH RAO (@SATHYA007CAP) June 22, 2020
The first wrestling match I ever saw was The Undertaker vs Mankind in a Boiler Room Match. I was 6 years old & watched his career ever since.
The Dead Man, The Phenom, American Bad Ass , Big Evil, The Gunslinger #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/46XLLxNBlR— Xavier Omär | Hot Javi (@XvrOmar) June 21, 2020
The Deadman finally retires. thank you The Undertaker#ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/MdlKuOZwUP— hedwig 🦉🔪 (@ameeraqharii) June 22, 2020
My favorite part about the Undertaker was all the hats.— RJ City (@RJCity1) June 22, 2020
#ThankYouTaker for making our childhood cool,#TheUndertaker #ThankYouTaker ♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/QjLUVzLmaF— Æbú Rêïgñs 🎗️ (@IAmAbuReigns) June 22, 2020
The Deadman— Tre 🌈✝️🏈♌🎮💟 (@TreABriscoe96) June 22, 2020
The Phenom
The Undertaker
The Evolution 1990-2020 pic.twitter.com/p2sd9TDZXD
30 years after his debut, he has declared his retirement. A chapter closes not just on his life but the lives of all his fans across the world. Thank you, 'Taker, for a lifetime of fond memories!
The spirit of the Undertaker will never rest ... in ... peace. #ThankYouTaker— Daniel Emery Taylor (@DEmeryTaylor) June 22, 2020
in your first Debut you make scare all of people with you're Gimmick😭#TheUndertaker #30Years #1990-2020 pic.twitter.com/sPKag2rzjg— TheNgoks61⚱️👨💻🧟♂️ (@NgoksDead) June 22, 2020
Today the man who made our childhood amzaing and made it worth it " The Dead Man " " The Undertaker" retired form WWE today pic.twitter.com/5OgB4hY57K— Hasnat Chaudhary (@HasnatCH14) June 22, 2020
8 year old me and 38 yo me have always had the same awe for @undertaker from tombstoning my lil sister as you do, to giving my toddler daughter the last ride onto a bed of pillows as she laughed her lil ass off, this man IS entertainment personified #ThankyouTaker #TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/a9AtqjE6z5— Marco. (@SaulGucciBaby) June 22, 2020
Retire In Peace The Undertaker. Thank you for the memories. #Undertaker #legend pic.twitter.com/25Xcm2Uje7— Lone Wanderer (@LoneWanderer82) June 22, 2020
Thanks you @undertaker! #LastRide pic.twitter.com/N5yxnrDY3Y— powwow883 (@buckeyes200767) June 22, 2020
Thank you @undertaker pic.twitter.com/QkpEKOXlf3— islamelkhashme (@islamelkhashme) June 22, 2020
What is the batman without joker?
What is wrestling without The Undertaker? #GOAT #TheUndertaker pic.twitter.com/bLW9gAGqxT— Vinod Shaam (@vinod_shaam) June 22, 2020
The Deadman
American Bad Ass
Big Evil
Lord of Darkness
The Phenom
THE UNDERTAKER!
One of the greatest legends in pro wrestling history has buried his last victim. This legend is riding off into the sunset.....
1990 - 2020 #TheUndertaker pic.twitter.com/mmu3baMdcD— Rob Coxe (@kimshot) June 22, 2020
You'll be forever remembered as...— Kirthiraj (@ManOfExtremes) June 22, 2020
The Legend ... The Phenom ...
The Deadman ... The UnderTaker ⚰️#ThankYouTaker #Undertaker pic.twitter.com/cwPzyj55NV