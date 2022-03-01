WWE Teams up With A&E for Multi-Year Programming Expansion

WWE fans will get to see more original content on A&E. On Tuesday, WWE and A&E announced a multi-year expansion of their programming partnership with more than 130 hours of WWE-themed series and specials to air exclusively on A&E and its platforms. This includes 35 new episodes of the series Biography and 24 new episodes of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. Both series premiered on A&E last year.

WWE also announced it has ordered 40 hours of a new series called WWE Rivals (working title). The press release says WWE Rivals will “chronicle the little-known stories behind the biggest clashes in WWE history.” The episodes will include interviews with those who were part of the rivalries that went in and out of the ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The collaboration between these two powerhouse brands has already proven to resonate with audiences and we look forward to working together to create premium content with broad appeal,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E, said in a statement. “WWE’s incredible fanbase and talent roster are a great complement to A&E’s unique brand of in-depth storytelling that take fans behind the curtain and we are thankful to the entire WWE team for their partnership.”

Biography: WWE Legends premiered in April 2021 and chronicled eight Superstars who are in the WWE Hall of Fame. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was chronicled first and was followed by “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Booker T, Shawm Michaels, The Ultimate Warrior, Mick Foley and Brett Hart. Each episode gives an insight into the Superstar’s on-screen and personal lives.

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures takes viewers on a journey to find some of WWE’s most iconic and lost memorabilia. WWE Superstars and Legends bid and negotiate on the rare items which are found all over the country. A.J. Francis hosted the show last season but was let go from the company in the fall.

“A&E is an amazing partner with an impressive lineup of signature series across its networks,” Nick Khan, WWE President, said in a statement. “The expansion of our partnership will allow us to continue creating a massive slate of new content with a trusted partner, while further establishing A&E as a destination for WWE fans for years to come.”