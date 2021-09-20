‘Biography: WWE Legends’ DVD Set Gives Fans Amazing Stories to Relive at Any Time (Review)

Earlier this year, A&E aired eight different documentaries on WWE legends. And now all eight Biography: WWE Legends films are coming to DVD this week. WWE fans got an inside look at some of their favorite Superstars while watching the films over the summer. They now have an opportunity to relive the stories anytime they want, which is never a bad thing.

The eight films are split into two DVDs with four films in each volume. Volume 1 includes biographies of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and Booker T. Volume 2 takes a look at the stories of Shawn Michaels, Ultimate Warrior, Mick Foley and Bret “Hitman” Hart. Each volume is split into two discs, with two movies featured in each DVD. And each film lasts nearly 90 minutes so that fans will get their share of entertainment from each film.

And while the goal of these documentaries is to entertain, WWE and A&E wanted to let fans know how these Superstars made their way into the world of professional wrestling. Booker T, who got his start in WCW, tells the story of how he went to prison for robbing a Wendy’s before becoming a World Heavyweight Champion. Austin, another Superstar who established himself in WCW, opens up about the tough times he had a hard time being the top guy in WWE. And Mick Foley reveals the origin story of one of his alter egos, Dude Love.

Of the eight legends featured, Savage, Warrior, and Piper are the three who have passed away. The films for each feature family members and friends telling their stories of their road to WWE and the challenges they faced. And while the lives of the three legends ended tragically, the films showcase how beloved they were by everyone.

The only negative thing that stands out with the DVD set is there are no bonus features. It would have been nice to see some content that was left out of the original airing. However, with fans getting nearly eight hours of content in two DVDs, they are getting more than their money’s worth. It’s not known if WWE and A&E will feature more biographies on legendary Superstars. But since WWE has a long and storied history, there’s no reason for them not to have another series of films, especially if they are as strong as the first eight.