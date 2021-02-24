WWE and A&E Announce Full Details on 'Biography' Documentaries and 'Most Wanted Treasures' Series

✖

WWE fans will be able to get a closer look at some of the company's most legendary figures. On Tuesday, WWE and A&E announced full details of the Biography documentaries that will start on April 18. Additionally, a new series called WWE's Most Wanted Treasures will air on A&E after Biography.

“For more than two decades, Biography has been the home for premium non-fiction storytelling and we are excited to expand upon that with this all-encompassing partnership with WWE,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming, A&E Network said in a statement. “This one-of-a-kind collaboration gives viewers the ultimate ringside seat as we chronicle the journeys of these cultural icons and the memorabilia that follows."

The WWE version of Biography will feature eight legends, and each documentary will be two hours long. It will start with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET. The other legends that will be featured are "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Booker T, Shawn Michaels. Mick Foley, Ultimate Warrior and Brett "Hitman" Hart.

“We are thrilled to unveil the stories behind some of the greatest Legends and moments in WWE history,” Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer said who host WWE's Most Wanted Treasures with Triple H. “Together with A&E, we’ve created an incredible slate of programming steeped in nostalgia that will inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.”

Biography: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will be directed by Jason Hehir who directed Andre The Giant and The Last Dance. The synopsis states: "'Stone Cold' Steve Austin’s authentic, fiery personality epitomized WWE’s 'Attitude Era' and transformed him into a pop culture icon. After nearly being paralyzed by a neck injury, Austin made one of the greatest comebacks in WWE history. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009."

Most Wanted Treasures, which will debut on April 18 at 10 p.m. ET, takes a look at "some of WWE’s most iconic, lost memorabilia." McMahon and Triple H will lead WWE Superstars, Legends "as they investigate, negotiate, bid and travel across the country to hunt down and reclaim some of the most elusive WWE collectibles."AJ Francis will also join the action along with WWE Legends The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, Mick Foley, Kane, Big Show, Mark Henry, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Sgt. Slaughter.