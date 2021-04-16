A.J. Francis Details Why 'Everybody' Will Love 'WWE's Most Wanted Treasures' (Exclusive)

✖

A.J. Francis will be featured in a new WWE show starting this Sunday night. The new series, WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, will premiere on A&E right after the debut of Biography: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. PopCulture.com had a chance to catch up with Francis, who revealed why WWE's Most Wanted Treasures is a must-watch.

"The show WWE's Most Wanted Treasures has something for everybody," Francis said on our PopCulture @Home series. "If you are an old-school wrestling fan, well all your heroes are going to be on the show. If you are a new school wrestling fan, it never hurts to learn from the older generation and realize who inspired the current generation."

Francis, a former NFL player and current WWE Superstar in training, hits the road with WWE Superstars and Legends to find the most iconic and lost memorabilia. The first season of the show will have nine episodes and will also feature Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, who will lead a team of collectors along with the Superstars and Legends as they will investigate, negotiate, bid and travel across the country to hunt down and reclaim some of the most elusive WWE collectibles.

Francis will be joined by The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, Mick Foley, Kane, Big Show, Mark Henry, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Sgt. Slaughter. He said going on the road with the Superstars and Legends is the "best part" of being on WWE's Most Wanted Treasures.

"It was amazing to just sit under the learning tree of guys that I grew up idolizing," Francis stated. "Me and Booker T had our long car rides off-camera where we just talked about the business. Me and Mick Foley went on a road trip, a four-hour road trip from the middle of nowhere, Indiana to Chicago and all because we were on the hunt for the show, and nothing's on camera and we just sit and talk and cut it up.

"And I'm getting to hear stories from these guys in their element," Francis continued. "They're back on the road. That's what made them stars was their road life, their city-to-city traveling. Just hearing that in their voices is so cool to me because even though they're not on the road anymore, they felt like they were back in their element." WWE's Most Wanted Treasures premieres Sunday, April 18 at 10 p.m. ET on A&E.