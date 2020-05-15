WWE: Seth Rollins Shares Reaction to Becky Lynch's Pregnancy With Sweet Photo

✖

Becky Lynch is taking some time off from WWE during her pregnancy, and her fiancé, Seth Rollins, had a message for her and the WWE Universe. On Thursday, Rollins went to Instagram to react to Lynch's pregnancy. He shared a photo of Lynch holding a pregnancy test, and in the caption, Rollins wrote how excited he was about being a father. Rollins also said the baby will be due in December.

"I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don't think I could have captured anything more beautiful," Rollins said. "I can’t put into words how much it means to me. Thank you all so much for your support over the last couple of days. The outpouring of love really has lifted us even higher than we've already been. December can't come soon enough!!"

Rollins and Lynch got engaged in August. The couple was scheduled to get married in May but the wedding called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rollins is one of the top stars in WWE and is currently seen on Raw on a weekly basis. As for Lynch, her WWE career is up in the air as she will be out of action until the first quarter of 2021. "I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you've made all my dreams come true," Lynch wrote on Twitter. "I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much."

As much as Lynch loves WWE, she always wanted to have a family. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Lynch said she wanted kids, but didn't know when that time would come. "I've always, always wanted kids," she said. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'"

Lynch made the announcement on RAW this past Monday night, which was pre-taped. She was the Raw Women's champion but relinquished the title to Asuka who won the Money in the Bank ladder match the previous night. Lynch won the title back at WrestleMania 35 last year.