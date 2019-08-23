WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Are Engaged

WWE superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch announced their engagement on social media Thursday. Lynch shared a photo of the two at a rocky beach, calling today the “happiest day of my life.” The two moved quickly in their relationship, as they only started dating earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Man (@beckylynchwwe) on Aug 22, 2019 at 4:43pm PDT

“Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life,” Lynch wrote on Instagram, adding two heart and ring emojis.

The post already has hundreds of responses from fans and colleagues celebrating the good news.

“Yay!!!! Congrats!!! So happy for you both!!!” Brie Bella wrote.

“Omg omg omg stop!” Daria Berenato wrote, adding four heart-eye emojis.

“Sooooooo happy for the two of you!!! You are SO meant to be together!!” WWE announcer Lilian Garcia wrote.

Lynch also shared the news on Twitter.

Rollins, 33, whose real name is Colby Lopez, started dating Lynch, 32, earlier this year after being friends for several years. Lynch, whose real name is Rebecca Quinn, and Rollins confirmed their relationship on May 13, when Rollins posted a black and white photo of the two kissing on Instagram.

“I guess I’m allowed to post this now… [Lynch]?” Rollins wrote in the caption.

Rollins and Lynch also walked the red carpet together at ESPN’s ESPYs in July.

“We started dating in February,” Rollins told Sports Illustrated of their relationship in June. “We didn’t really keep it a secret that much. We were in public, went to concerts and took pictures. We were friends a year beforehand. It’s not like we hadn’t taken pictures at the gym or elsewhere before.”

He continued, “I think people were like, ‘Maybe they’re just friends’. We started seeing each other in February and I don’t think we let the cat out of the bag until April. But weren’t taking extreme measures like she was walking around with a mustache. We did what we did and eventually she put the thing on Twitter when she was arguing with Beth and Edge.”

According to CBS Sports, the couple are thought to be on vacation now, so they will not see WWE action for at least a week.

Rollins is the WWE universal champion title holder, while Lynch hold the Raw women’s championship title. The WWE turned their relationship into a storyline, with the two teaming up for a winner-take-all mixed tag team match in July at Extreme Rules and retaining their titles.

Photo credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images