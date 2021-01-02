WWE: Mick Foley Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

WWE fans are expressing concern about a professional wrestling legend. Mick Foley revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 following a virtual signing. He has remained in quarantine while dealing with several symptoms, including loss of smell and body aches.

Foley posted a video on Twitter that revealed the news. He explained that he did a virtual signing on Dec. 12 and that there were only two people in the room with him, both of whom were wearing masks. However, he took his mask off to do a better job during the virtual event. One of the two men had coronavirus symptoms later that night, which led to Foley waiting five days and then getting tested.

I tested positive for COVID following a December virtual signing, and have been isolating in a hotel room for the past 18 days. Please continue to take this virus seriously - mask up, social distance, look out for one another. Wishing all of you a happy, healthy new year. pic.twitter.com/WFcM8iuUmi — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 2, 2021

"Obviously, not a lot of fun. Worse than the physical effects of body aches, loss of smell, affected hearing, and being fatigued is that I missed out on Christmas, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, New Year's Day with my family," Foley said in his video, as transcribed by Fightful. "I want people to take this very seriously. I know that some will get a kick out of me contracting the virus after being so adamant about wearing masks and social distancing."

Foley continued and explained that he did his best but that he could have done better. He said that he could have done no appearances. Instead, he did four virtual signings, two reality shows, two personal appearances, a commercial and one WWE event in almost 11 months. During this packed schedule, Foley continued to get tested.

"I had 12 COVID tests done and tried to take it as seriously as I could, but it's bad stuff," he continued. "I hope all of you will take it very seriously. There's a vaccine and better days on the horizon, but still tough days ahead. Please, continue to wear your masks, social distance, avoid travel if you can. Hopefully, we'll look back on 2021 as a much better year than 2020. Wishing all of you the very best and hoping all of your days will be nice."

Back in 2020, Foley sparked comments when he sounded off about masks and the lack of people wearing them amid the pandemic. He tweeted that he was concerned about the state of the country after seeing several people go into and out of a Florida convenience store. None wore masks, which Foley viewed as a reflection of their lack of courtesy.

"My personal opinion after watching one maskless customer after another (15 in 5 minutes) entering a Florida convenience store.... WE ARE ALL F'D! If we can't extend the slightest courtesy to each other, this virus isn't going anywhere. PLEASE WEAR A MASK!" Foley tweeted.