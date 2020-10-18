WWE Legend Mick Foley Blasts Donald Trump for Mispronouncing Kamala Harris' Name

✖

The Presidential Election is weeks away, and many public figures are voicing their support and criticism for the respective candidates. Former WWE performer Mick Foley is among this group and recently showcased his unhappiness with President Donald Trump. He accused Trump of being racist while mispronouncing Kamala Harris' name.

"Every instance of the President intentionally mispronouncing [Kamala Harris]’s name strikes me as a not so subtle act of racism. A small and petty act from a small and petty man. [Presidential Town Hall]" Foley tweeted during the NBC Town Hall. Several people responded to Foley with a variety of reactions. Some agreed with him and said that the president is racist. Others disagreed and said that the media also constantly mispronounces Harris' name.

"For those who don’t agree that [real Donald Trump] continuously mispronouncing [Kamala Harris]’s name is racist in nature, please tell me what it is. Is ignorance really on the table when you are the President of the United States. Or is it perhaps a simple case of douchebaggery?" Foley later tweeted after reading many of the responses. Once again, the users began arguing about the president's intent.

The town hall featuring Trump took place on the same night as one featuring Joe Biden. NBC faced criticism for airing their event at the same time, but many viewers simply made it clear that they would favor one candidate over the other. Specifically, Harris made it clear to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow that she would be tuning in for Biden's town hall on ABC.

"I had a lot of fun last night with that. That was a nice evening," the president reportedly said about his town hall during a campaign stop in Florida. "Had a nice, pleasurable evening as I had somebody going totally crazy last night. I understand it worked out very well last night — that's what the word is I suppose. Another evening in paradise, I call it."

With the two town halls complete, Trump and Biden will reconvene for another presidential debate. They have a scheduled event in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday. The debate will take place at Belmont University — starting at 8 p.m. CT — and will feature a considerable police presence. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 700 officers will be on hand to assist in a variety of ways. Some will assist in the debate and the motorcades while others will help secure the college campus.