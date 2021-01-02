Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Tests Positive for COVID-19, out vs. Buffalo Bills

✖

The Miami Dolphins have a "must-win" game on Sunday to finish off the regular season. The AFC East team must defeat the Buffalo Bills in order to reach the playoffs but will be without its "closer." Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the pivotal game.

The team announced that Fitzpatrick was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, making him unavailable for the game. He had practiced fully on Wednesday prior to testing positive. The Dolphins and the NFL began contract tracing and discovered no high-risk close contacts. Testing will continue as starter Tua Tagovailoa prepares for the biggest game of his young NFL career.

"We've taken every precaution," head coach Flores said on Friday, per ESPN. "We've followed the protocols. As far as close contacts, we're in good shape from that standpoint." As further evidence of Flores' point, Tagovailoa did not identify as a close contact and will start as planned.

While Fitzpatrick is technically the backup quarterback in Miami, his loss still impacts the team. Head coach Brian Flores has used the veteran quarterback as his closer during close games, inserting him into the lineup in the fourth quarter of two separate games. Fitzpatrick then provided a spark to the offense with his "gunslinger" playing style.

One example is a comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. Fitzpatrick entered the game after a late field goal and heaved a deep pass to Mack Hollins for a 34-yard completion. He also did so while Raiders' defensive end Arden Key grabbed his facemask and yanked his head to the side, adding another 15 yards.

If the rookie in Tagovailoa leads the Dolphins to a win against the Bills and secures a spot in the playoffs, it will mark the first time that Fitzpatrick has reached the postseason. A 16-year veteran that entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick in 2005, Fitzpatrick has played for eight teams but has never reached the playoffs. The closest he came was in 2015 as a member of the 10-6 New York Jets. However, the team lost to the Buffalo Bills in the season finale.

If the Dolphins do make the playoffs, Fitzpatrick would still be in danger of missing the Wild Card round. Any asymptomatic player that tests positive has to wait at least 10 days before rejoining the team. This timeline would mean that Fitzpatrick could not suit up with his teammates prior to Sunday, Jan. 10. The first round of the playoffs will feature three games on Saturday and three on Sunday, but the NFL will not reveal the schedule until the 14 teams secure the spots.