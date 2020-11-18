WWE: Becky Lynch Shows off Baby Bump in New Photoshoot With Seth Rollins

✖

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins had social media buzzing on Tuesday. On Instagram, Lynch showed off her baby bump for the first time since announcing she was pregnant in May. She posted a set of maternity photos with her and Rollins as the baby is expected to arrive next month.

In the post, Lynch wrote, "Coming soon..." The post has been liked over 700,000 times, and a number of WWE Superstars commented on the post including, Ruby Riott, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce, Lana, Carmella, Sonya Deville, Natalya and former WWE Superstars Paige, Eve Torres and Brie Bella. Lynch announced her pregnancy at the height of her career. She had to relinquish her Raw Women's Championship, a title she held for over a year.

"I've always, always wanted kids," Lynch said to PEOPLE back in May. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'" The one question fans have is when will Lynch return to the ring? With her being a new mother, it's hard to predict when she'll return. However, she assured the fans that she's not done with wrestling yet.

"Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both," Lynch said to Charlotte Gibson of ESPN. She also talked about having that option to return to the ring post-baby, stating: "This kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line."

Rollins is getting ready for the baby to arrive by taking time off WWE. Ringside News (as reported by What Culture) recently reported the former WWE Champion will not be seen for around six weeks. His last appearance will be on Friday night when he faces Murphy on SmackDown. It's possible he could return for the Royal Rumble in January.