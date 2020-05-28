Becky Lynch Reveals If She Will Return to WWE After Pregnancy

✖

It looks like Becky Lynch will return to WWE after her pregnancy. In an interview with ESPN, Lynch talked about a number of different topics including announcing her pregnancy on Raw earlier this month. At the time, it was uncertain if Lynch, who was the Raw Women's Champion before her announcement, would return. But during her interview with Charlotte Gibson of ESPN, she talked about balancing motherhood and her career.

"Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both," Lynch said. She also talked about having that option to return to the ring post-baby, stating: "This kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

As Lynch mentioned, there have been a number of female WWE Superstars to have kids and return to the ring. However, Lynch is in a very interesting situation as she's leaving the company as the top star, male or female. That doesn't sit well with former wrestling manager and promoter Jim Cornette who had derogatory statements about Lynch on his podcast. One of the things Cornette said was she has plenty of time to have a baby, but she likely won't be on top of WWE again. "She can have all those problems like a descended stomach; and stretch marks; and hemorrhoids; and hormone problems; and mood swings; and all those other joys of motherhood later on when she ain’t making a million dollars a year!!" Cornette said.

Cornette's comments rubbed everyone in the wrestling world the wrong way, including Lynch's fiancee Seth Rollins, who said he "lost a lot of respect" for him. Yes, Lynch will be gone for the rest of the year as the baby will be due in December. But when she returns, it's very likely she will be a main eventer once again.