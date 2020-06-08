WWE's Becky Lynch Is No Longer a Redhead, Reveals New Look

✖

Becky Lynch has a new hair color. The former WWE Champion revealed she has ditched her red locks for a blonde look, which had everyone buzzing. In the photo, Lynch was with her fiance Seth Rollins and they were doing a workout that was dedicated to George Floyd who died while in custody by the Minneapolis police on May 25.

"The Man's" new hair comes on the heels of her taking some time off from WWE due to her being pregnant. Many were speculating if Lynch would return to action once the baby is born, but she confirmed she will be back once the time is right. "Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both," Lynch said to ESPN.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Man (@beckylynchwwe) on Jun 6, 2020 at 3:29pm PDT

When Lynch announced she was pregnant, she was in a very unique situation in WWE. She was the Raw Women's Champion and arguably the top star in the company as well as all of pro wrestling. Lynch was the champion for 398 days but relinquished the title to Asuka, who earned the right to be called champion when she won the Money in the Bank ladder match one day earlier. "You have beaten me when nobody else could," Lynch said to Asuka. "You have been the best wrestler in the world for a long time and this is why I'm so glad this is happening to you." Lynch had the Money in the Bank briefcase but unlocked to reveal the Raw Women's Championship belt. She then told Asuka was for the title. Lynch then said, "You go and be a warrior, because I'm going to go be a mother."

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Lynch talked about how she wasn't sure if she was going to have kids because of her career. "I've always, always wanted kids," Lynch said to PEOPLE. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'" Lynch and Rollins are expecting the baby to arrive in December. It's not known when Lynch will return to action, but she will get a huge ovation from fans when she makes her way back to WWE.