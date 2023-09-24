Taylor Swift Gets Explicit While at Kansas City Chiefs Game With Travis Kelce's Mom

After Kelce's invitation to the game this week, Swift reveals she took him up and went one step further.

Taylor Swift has joined the Kelce brothers in having fun with a potential relationship with Travis Kelce. While the Kansas City Chiefs tight end seemed to indicate nothing was serious while chatting with Pat McAfee, he did reveal he tossed an invitation to the pop star to come to this week's game. Swift obliged, right there in the box next to Kelce's mother.

"Taylor Swift is in the box. She is there," Fox's Curt Menefee said during the pregame show. "Whatever that means!" What it means is Kelce and Swift are both fueling the fire of a love connection, either for real or for the laughs.

🚨| Taylor Swift exclaims after Travis Kelce’s touchdown!



“Let’s f*cking GOOOOO”



pic.twitter.com/1i9jJ6aULt — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 24, 2023

The love rumors kicked off back in July during an episode of the New Heights podcast with his NFL center brother Jason Kelce. In the episode, the younger brother and tight end talked about failing to "shoot his shot" with Swift.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce said. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her." That's a friendship bracelet by the way, not a golden bracelet, a girlfriend bracelet, or a cursed bracelet of competitive darkness made by Kelce.

It seemed to cool off a bit by then, but Jason Kelce fueled some rumors earlier in September by talking about the rumors grabbing headlines and the truth. "I've seen these rumors. I cannot comment," Kelce said in a post-game chat with TNF Nightcap. "I don't really know what's going on there. I know Trav is having fun, we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

The rumor mill had Kelce actually meeting up with Swift in New York, with a source telling E! News that they've been "texting and talking here and there, but no set plans to see each other again." The source added that the football season was keeping things "low-key" for both. Then Kelce spoke out himself earlier this week while chatting with Pat McAfee.

Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift Dating Speculationhttps://t.co/8kFQRydEYF — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) September 19, 2023

"It's hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten. No one actually knows what's going on," he told the show. "I threw the ball in her court. I told her, I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit."

He said we'd see what happens and with the day arriving, fans of both certainly did see it. Taylor Swift, the biggest pop star on the planet, goofing it up with Travis Kelce's mother in the skybox. It could be a safe bet that there are a lot of people there not paying any attention to football.