Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs to Face San Francisco 49ers in Championship Game

The matchup for Super Bowl LVIII is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. This year's Super Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS and Nickelodeon, and will also stream on Paramount+. This will be the first time a Super Bowl will air on Nickelodeon.

The Chiefs, the defending champions, will be playing in their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons. They qualified for the big game after beating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game 17-10 on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs now have a chance to be the first team since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

"You don't take it for granted," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after the AFC Championship game, per ESPN. "You never know how many you're going to get to or if you're going to get to any. So it truly is special just to do it with these guys after what we've been through all season long. Guys coming together, it really is special. But I told them, 'The job's not done.' Our job now is to prepare ourselves to play a good football team in the Super Bowl and try to get that ring."

The 49ers were down 24-7 at halftime against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game on Sunday only to rally in the second half and win 34-31. They are going to their first Super Bowl since the 2019 season and their eighth Super Bowl appearance overall. If the 49ers win this year's championship game, it will be their sixth Super Bowl victory in franchise history, which would time them with the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most all-time.

When the 49ers and Chiefs battled in Super Bowl LIV, Kansas City came out on top 31-20. Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 286 yards, and two touchdowns and he scored on a rushing touchdown. It was the first Super Bowl victory for the Chiefs since Super Bowl IV and the first championship since joining the league in the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.