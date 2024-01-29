Travis Kelce Makes NFL History as Kansas City Chiefs Reach the Super Bowl

Travis Kelce had a night he will never forget. The superstar tight end helped the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship on Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LVIII. And during the game, Kelce caught 11 passes and now has the most career playoff receptions in NFL history.

In the second quarter of the game, Kelce caught his 152nd postseason pass to pass Jerry Rice on the list. Before the game, Kelce needed seven catches to pass Rice, and he now has 156 postseason receptions with 1,810 postseason receiving yards, the second most in NFL history.

Travis Kelce (152) passes Jerry Rice (151) in postseason receptions. pic.twitter.com/QNcgiIyMwH — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 28, 2024

Kelce continues to solidify his NFL legacy. He is now the Chiefs' all-time leading receiver with 11,328 yards and will become the team's all-time leader in receptions and receiving touchdowns next season if he decides to play and stays healthy. Kelce has 907 career receptions and 74 touchdowns, and both totals are second behind Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez. Last year, PopCulture.com spoke to Gonzalez about Kelce making history during the 2023 season.

"It's going to happen. It's not if, it's just when," Gonzalez said. "They're rolling right now. Like I said, the connection between him and Patrick, and then with Andy, the genius playcaller that he is, these guys really, it's almost, you can't be stopped. I look at it sometimes, I'm like, 'Why is there not two or three people on Travis?'"

"When I would play sometimes if it was third down or we get down to the red zone, there'd be two guys on me for sure, sometimes even three. And I look at the way Kelce's over there scoring touchdowns with nobody around him, and I think it calls to the danger of Patrick Mahomes, where you can't just double-team Travis because he'll just throw to somebody else and kill you, or Andy Reid's schemes. So these guys, they compliment each other, so it's like the perfect storm, and they're rolling."

In Kelce's career, he has been selected to the Pro Bowl nine times, the All-Pro Team seven times and helped the team win two Super Bowls, the 34-year-old is also a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and holds the NFL record for most receiving yards in a season by a tight end (1,416).