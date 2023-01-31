These Drew Barrymore Kitchen Essentials are Perfect for the Big Game and They're on Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Drew Barrymore is an actress, a talk show host, and a businesswoman. But did you know that she has her own exclusive line of kitchenware at Walmart? She does, and it's all under the brand name Beautiful. With a simplistic, modern appearance and a focus on nontoxic materials and contemporary features, it's quickly becoming a much-loved Walmart brand that really does emulate beauty. And some of her favorite items from this collection are on sale -- just in time for the Big Game in February.

If you are looking forward to football's biggest game, you probably want to chow down on some delicious tailgate-worthy snacks and appetizers. Walmart has deals on these Beautiful kitchen appliances so that you can spend more money on chips and chicken wings. Beautiful products are as stylish and as thoughtfully designed as upscale kitchen appliances, without the high price associated with them.

Whether your preferred team wins, loses, or is already eliminated, you won't regret these cookware purchases from the Beautiful brand at Walmart.

Get three of Drew Barrymore's favorite products from her Beautiful line today, only at Walmart. These deals might not last forever, so check them out right now.

Beautiful touchscreen air fryer

The secret to delicious Game Day appetizers is an air fryer: You can make chicken wings, chicken tenders, fries, mozzarella sticks, and more. You can even put burgers and pastries and veggies in the air fryer. Cooking is easy with the touch-activated display and high-performance circular heat technology. It also holds a lot of food in its six-quart crisping tray, making amounts that serve five to seven people.

Beautiful six-quart touchscreen air fryer, $69 (down from $89)

If six quarts still isn't enough, and you have the budget for an impressive air fryer sure to feed an entire football team, check out Beautiful's nine-quart TriZone air fryer. It has all the same features as the touchscreen air fryer above, but it has a major unique difference: you can cook two items at once at different settings, but still program your air fryer to finish cooking at the same time. This way, you can have two piping hot snacks ready at once. The crisping trays divide into 4.5 quarts each, or you can remove the basket divider to cook one recipe in the giant nine-quart basket.

Beautiful nine-quart TriZone touchscreen air fryer, $119 (down from $142)

Beautiful electric kettle

You can boil seven cup of water in seven minutes in this Beautiful 1.7-liter kettle, which can be used to make coffee, tea, ramen, pasta, hot chocolate and more. It's also a faster way to make homemade sweet tea, if you want the perfect game day beverage. The touchscreen even has preset programs to heat water perfectly for green tea, oolong tea, coffee, white tea, and black tea.

Beautiful 1.7-liter one-touch electric kettle, $40 (down from $50)

Beautiful stand mixer

It's very rare to get a stand mixer this good at a price less than $100. The 300-watt speed settings make it a powerful mixer and the tilt head makes it easier to clean and add ingredients. It includes a coated metal flat paddle beater, a steel wire balloon whisk, a dough hook and a splash shield for all your baking needs. There are 12 speed settings available.

Beautiful 5.3-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $99 (down $129)

If you love the Beautiful style, you can get even more of Drew's favorite kitchen appliances from the Beautiful brand at Walmart, starting at only $30.

