The Undertaker on Current WWE Product: 'It's a Little Soft'

The Undertaker has a problem with today's WWE product. The recently retired WWE Superstar talked about pro wrestling today and his career on The Joe Rogan Experience. He said he has a problem watching WWE today because of how much it has changed over the years.

“I try, it’s tough right now for me,” he said, as reported by Wrestling Inc. "The product has changed so much and it’s kind of off. I'll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is. To the young guys [who think] he’s a bitter old guy, I’m not bitter. I did my time, I walked away when I wanted to walk away. I just think the product is a little soft. There’s guys here and there that have an edge to them but there’s too much pretty and not enough substance I think right now."

The Undertaker spent over 30 years in WWE. His last match was against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, which was considered the best match of 2020. One of the problems WWE has is developing young talent into major stars, and The Undertaker knows the reason why it's an issue.

"One of the big things that happened was that the generation before, we all got old at the same time so there weren’t enough guys to work with the young guys," he said. “You can listen to [the fans on the internet] or you can listen to someone who’s been there and done it. There was just not enough of the merging of the young and new talent."

When it comes to the current stars in WWE, Drew McIntyre is considered No. 1 as he won the WWE Championship twice. He was the face of the company in 2020 when major changes had to be made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the other established stars are Roman Reigns who is the current Universal Champion, "The Fiend Bray Wyatt," Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton. WWE is looking to establish more stars to boost ratings, but with no fans attending live events, it's not an easy task. WrestleMania 37 will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and WWE is set to host a limited number of fans for the event.