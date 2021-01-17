WrestleMania 37 Officially Moves Locations to Allow for Fan Attendance

✖

WWE originally planned on holding WrestleMania 36 at Raymond James Stadium but had to move the location due to COVID-19. Now the promotion is heading back to Florida. WrestleMania 37 will now take place April 10-11 at the home of the Buccaneers instead of at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

WrestleMania 37 had an original date of March 27, but California still has strict restrictions about public gatherings and attendance at sporting events. Moving the event to Florida provides the opportunity for fans to watch the wrestlers in person. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis previously gave Florida sports teams the ability to hold events at full capacity. None of the NFL teams did so, instead opting for around 25%.

Here's everything you need to know on the upcoming sites for #WrestleMania in 2021, 2022 and 2023! https://t.co/hrjhHK8Gaw pic.twitter.com/SEzLjS9Soa — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) January 17, 2021

"Florida is excited to welcome back WrestleMania to Tampa in April at Raymond James Stadium," DeSantis said in a statement, per the New York Post. "Florida has continued to work with professional sports and entertainment to safely operate while generating revenue and protecting jobs. WrestleMania will bring tens of millions of dollars to the Tampa area, and we look forward to hosting more sporting and entertainment events in Florida this year."

With the change in location, the home of the Rams and Chargers will now plan for a different WrestleMania. SoFi Stadium will serve as the host site for WrestleMania 39 on April 2, 2023. AT&T Stadium, the home of the Cowboys, will host WrestleMania 38 on April 3, 2022.

"The City of Inglewood looks forward to the opportunity to host WrestleMania in 2023 and celebrates the deferral of this year’s event to Tampa Bay so they can have their rightful WrestleMania moment. Our time will come," said Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. in a statement after the announcement.

"On behalf of everyone at WWE, we thank Governor DeSantis, Mayor [Jane] Castor, Mayor [Jeff] Williams and Mayor Butts for their graciousness and flexibility in what was a collaborative effort to bring the next three WrestleManias to these iconic stadiums in their world-class cities," said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO.

Raymond James Stadium will be a popular destination in 2021 for fans of multiple sports. WrestleMania 37 will take place at the NFL stadium, and it will follow the biggest game on the NFL schedule. Super Bowl LV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7, pitting the AFC and NFC champions against each other.