UFC President Dana White Addresses Gina Carano's Firing From 'The Mandalorian'

✖

Dana White had a lot to say about Gina Carano being fired from The Mandalorian. The UFC president was asked about Carano's firing on Saturday night after UFC 258. He said that Carano made a mistake and should be left alone.

“Leave her alone. We make mistakes, we all make mistakes,” White said, as reported by the New York Post. “For everybody to go in on her … I love how Ariel Helwani made it all about him, such a d—.” Carano appeared in seven episodes in two seasons of the Disney+ series. She was let go by Lucasfilm shortly after making comments which compared today's political climate to the Nazi era.

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…. even by children,” she wrote on Instagram. "Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews." When White was talking about Carano, he referred to Ariel Helwani, who is an MMA reporter for ESPN. Helwani posted a video over the weekend expressing his thoughts on the situation.

“Obviously I am very disappointed in what she posted. To be honest I haven’t agreed with a lot of the things she has posted over the past year,” This last post, essentially comparing being a Republican in America, or having a certain political view, to being a Jew in Nazi Germany during World War 2 is asinine. It is an absolutely crazy comparison to make and is completely insensitive to think that Jewish people and other minorities as well, not just Jews, but in this particular post Jews were the ones discussed, had to hide in attics and in gutters and had to be separated from their families and murdered six million of them."

Carano was an MMA fighter before making the move to movies and TV. She competed in Strikeforce and Elite XC and posted a 7-1 record. Her only loss came against Cris Cyborg which was Carano's final MMA match. After being fired from The Mandalorian, Carano revealed she is producing a film with right-wing journalist Ben Shapiro and his Daily Wire company.