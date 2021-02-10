'Mandalorian' Star Gina Carano Receiving Heat for Controversial Twitter Posts Yet Again

✖

The Mandalorian star Gina Carano has stirred up controversy once again with her latest posts on social media. The actress known for playing bounty-hunter-turned-space-sheriff Cara Dune has drawn fans' ire over the last few months for speaking out against the Black Lives Matter movement for mocking transgender people. Ironically, her latest post compares the treatment of Conservatives in the U.S. to that of Jewish people in Nazi-era Germany.

Carano shared a post from another account on her Instagram Story late on Tuesday night. It read: "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors... even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

as a jewish person, this is fucking vile and unnecessary. gina carano needs to be held accountable. the oppression my people have faced because of our religion and ethnicity is NOT the same as political disagreements. pic.twitter.com/ABuM8kO5hM — sarah ✡︎ (@leiaswinterfell) February 10, 2021

Carano shared a few other inflammatory posts throughout the night, though none as direct as that one. One was a photo of a person wearing several cloth masks over their entire head, reading: "Meanwhile in California." Another read: "Expecting everyone you encounter to agree with every belief or view you hold is f—ing wild," and a third read: "Jeff Epstein didn't kill himself."

The posts drummed up fresh activity under the hashtag "Fire Gina Carano," which has trended on and off ever since Carano first mocked the Black Lives Matter movement back in August. Many people expected a family-oriented parent company like Disney to have acted by now, but Carano appeared in The Mandalorian Season 2 often. Reporters from Variety reached out to reps for Carano and Disney on Wednesday but said that they did not hear back.

Carano's latest post may be a bridge too far for many people, even if they did not criticize her before. Her posts come amid the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection. During the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Trump's followers carried out plenty of mindless property destruction, yet critics like Carano did not condemn them the way they condemned Black Lives Matter protesters.

Carano also did not comment on the fact that many Capitol rioters were spotted wearing antiSemitic slogans on their clothes, such as the now-infamous "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt. Her dubious metaphor comparing Conservatives to Holocaust victims may not stand up to such scrutiny.